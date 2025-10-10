Left Menu

US Denies Missile Delivery to Pakistan Amid Contract Clarifications

The United States dismissed reports of supplying new advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to Pakistan. The US embassy clarified a contract amendment involves only sustainment and spare parts, not new missiles. The amendment is part of a standard contract for several countries, including Pakistan.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:14 IST
  • India

The United States has categorically dismissed recent claims suggesting the delivery of new advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan as inaccurate. In a recent statement, the US embassy in India clarified that a contract amendment pertains solely to sustainment and spare parts, without including new missile deliveries.

Releasing details on September 30, the Department of War issued a list of standard contract announcements. These announcements referenced an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract designed for sustainment and spares across several nations, including Pakistan. However, the adjustment does not imply new missile provisions to any of these nations.

The administration underscores the fact that these changes do not encompass any upgrades to Pakistan's current capabilities. Recent reports from Pakistan sparked speculation about the likelihood of receiving the AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles, which have since been refuted by the US embassy's clarification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

