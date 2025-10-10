Left Menu

Tragedy in the Mountains: Fallen Heroes Honored in Jammu and Kashmir

Two soldiers from the Army's elite para unit were found dead due to hypothermia in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Missing after a snowstorm, their bodies were recovered in Kokernag. The Army paid tributes, honoring their sacrifice amidst challenging counter-terror operations in extreme weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber discovery, security forces on Friday located the body of a missing soldier in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, as announced by officials. This came just a day after another soldier's body was uncovered in the same area, reflecting the harsh realities faced in counter-terror operations.

Both soldiers belonged to the elite para unit of the Army and disappeared during a combing operation in Kokernag on Tuesday. The team had commenced operations in Ahlan Gadole following reports of terrorist presence, yet faced severe challenges including whiteout conditions from a snowstorm that led to their tragic demise.

The Army's Chinar Corps has paid heartfelt tributes to the soldiers, emphasizing their ultimate sacrifice and unwavering courage under extreme circumstances. Commemorating their exceptional bravery, the Chinar Corps extended condolences to the bereaved families and affirmed their commitment to supporting them during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

