UNICEF Urges Unrestricted Aid for Vulnerable Children in Gaza

UNICEF on Friday urged the opening of all food aid crossings into Gaza, highlighting the severe vulnerabilities faced by children deprived of proper nutrition. The situation is deemed critical, with the risk of a massive increase in child mortality due to compromised immune systems.

This appeal coincides with the withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of Gaza under a U.S-brokered ceasefire with Hamas. The UN aims to significantly upsurge humanitarian aid delivery, addressing famine-stricken areas during the 60-day ceasefire period, facilitated by an expected 600 aid trucks daily, according to a UN official.

WFP and UNRWA have underscored the urgency of aid entry, noting severe malnutrition risks among 50,000 children. Calls have been made for improved aid convoy management, as humanitarian agencies report ongoing hurdles in supplies clearance from adjacent borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)