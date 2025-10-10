Left Menu

UNICEF Urges Unrestricted Aid for Vulnerable Children in Gaza

UNICEF has called for opening all aid routes into Gaza to deliver essential food to children suffering from acute malnutrition amid a critical humanitarian crisis. The UN and WFP plan to significantly scale up aid efforts in the region under a ceasefire agreement, focusing on vulnerable communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UNICEF on Friday urged the opening of all food aid crossings into Gaza, highlighting the severe vulnerabilities faced by children deprived of proper nutrition. The situation is deemed critical, with the risk of a massive increase in child mortality due to compromised immune systems.

This appeal coincides with the withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of Gaza under a U.S-brokered ceasefire with Hamas. The UN aims to significantly upsurge humanitarian aid delivery, addressing famine-stricken areas during the 60-day ceasefire period, facilitated by an expected 600 aid trucks daily, according to a UN official.

WFP and UNRWA have underscored the urgency of aid entry, noting severe malnutrition risks among 50,000 children. Calls have been made for improved aid convoy management, as humanitarian agencies report ongoing hurdles in supplies clearance from adjacent borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

