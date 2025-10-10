Left Menu

Justice for Witchcraft Victims: Judiciary Takes Action

Jharkhand Legal Services Authority's executive chairman, Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, has directed immediate legal and police actions in response to the murder of three family members in Lohardaga District. The victims were accused of witchcraft, sparking judicial initiatives and compensation for the bereaved, alongside awareness campaigns against witch-hunting.

The Jharkhand Legal Services Authority, led by Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, is spearheading swift action in a tragic case of alleged witchcraft-related murders. This direction comes as a response to the brutal killing of a family in Lohardaga District, underscoring the urgent need for intervention and justice.

On Justice Prasad's orders, the Principal District Judge of Lohardaga coordinated with police to arrest the suspects tied to the October 8 murders in Kekrang Bartoli village. Judicial officials ensured prompt support for the victim's family, providing an interim compensation check to aid them during this difficult time.

The incident highlights prevalent issues of witch-hunting in the region, prompting Justice Prasad to call for comprehensive awareness programs. A targeted door-to-door campaign is set to combat the dangerous belief systems that fuel such violence, as police continue investigating the crime reported by Sukhmani, the sole survivor.

