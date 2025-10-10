Left Menu

Electoral Revision Sparks Political Tension in West Bengal

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar has emphasized the nationwide rollout of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, dismissing concerns from West Bengal's ruling TMC. TMC leader Mamata Banerjee criticized the Election Commission, suggesting political bias and warning against manipulating the voter list, calling it a threat to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across India has stirred political tension, particularly in West Bengal, where the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) expressed concerns about the move.

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar reassured that the revision would be implemented nationwide, include BJP and opposition-ruled states. He questioned the TMC's apprehension, asserting it was unfounded. ''Why is the Trinamool Congress so jittery about SIR?'' he asked. Furthermore, he pointed out that such revisions were previously conducted in the state without issue.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of political bias in executing the voter list revision, labeling it a ''ploy'' by the BJP to disenfranchise minority and economically disadvantaged voters. She warned against any manipulation, urging the EC to maintain democratic integrity as it oversees the forthcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

