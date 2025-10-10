Left Menu

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Odisha: Key IAS Transfers Announced

The Odisha government announced a significant bureaucratic reshuffle affecting 13 IAS officers, with some relieved for central deputation. New postings take effect from October 13, involving key positions in various departments. The reshuffle aims to streamline governance and enhance administrative efficiency.

  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced a major bureaucratic reshuffle, impacting 13 IAS officers in the state. The changes, set to take effect on October 13, were confirmed by notifications from the General Administration and Public Grievance department.

Three senior officers—Shalini Pandit, Samarth Verma, and Swadha Dev Singh—have been relieved from their posts for central deputation. Notably, Shalini Pandit will vacate her role as commissioner-cum-secretary for the School and Mass Education Department and Mission Shakti Department.

This reshuffle marks fresh appointments, such as Girish S N's new role as commissioner-cum-secretary for the Mission Shakti Department. The changes aim to enhance administrative efficiency and governance across critical state departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

