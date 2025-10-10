Notorious Aide of Chhota Rajan Arrested for Extortion Plot

In a significant crackdown, the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended DK Rao, a known associate of the incarcerated gangster Chhota Rajan, along with two accomplices, for their involvement in a severe extortion case.

The arrest took place outside the sessions court complex in south Mumbai as Rao attended a court hearing. Investigations revealed that Rao and his associates, Anil Singh and Mimit Bhuta, threatened a complainant who demanded the return of Rs 1.25 crore invested with builder Bhuta.

The complainant sought police help, leading to the registration of an extortion case. This is not Rao's first brush with the law; he and six others were previously arrested for an attempted Rs 2.5 crore extortion from a hotelier. The arrested trio will appear in court shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)