Ceasefire Brings Hope for Gaza’s Newborns

The U.N. children's agency successfully evacuated two of 18 newborns from a North Gaza hospital amid Israeli military actions. The relocations were part of a larger humanitarian effort affected by the conflict. A ceasefire's implementation offers hope for further assistance and safe evacuations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst intense military activities in Gaza, the U.N. children's agency, UNICEF, has managed to evacuate two newborns to safety further south, reuniting them with their parents. The transfer, initially disrupted, took place Thursday after a ceasefire began easing tensions in the area.

UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires confirmed that while two infants have been moved, 16 more remain in incubators, awaiting transportation. He underscored hope that the ceasefire will expedite further evacuations. The Israeli military, through COGAT, has expressed willingness to coordinate with aid agencies for humanitarian operations.

COGAT confirmed its collaboration with UNICEF in the ongoing efforts, despite initial claims that Israeli actions halted operations. With a full cooperation pledge, Israel aims to enable vital humanitarian aid flows into Gaza amid the fragile ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

