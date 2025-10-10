Ceasefire Brings Hope for Gaza’s Newborns

Amidst intense military activities in Gaza, the U.N. children's agency, UNICEF, has managed to evacuate two newborns to safety further south, reuniting them with their parents. The transfer, initially disrupted, took place Thursday after a ceasefire began easing tensions in the area.

UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires confirmed that while two infants have been moved, 16 more remain in incubators, awaiting transportation. He underscored hope that the ceasefire will expedite further evacuations. The Israeli military, through COGAT, has expressed willingness to coordinate with aid agencies for humanitarian operations.

COGAT confirmed its collaboration with UNICEF in the ongoing efforts, despite initial claims that Israeli actions halted operations. With a full cooperation pledge, Israel aims to enable vital humanitarian aid flows into Gaza amid the fragile ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)