Ceasefire Brings Hope for Gaza’s Newborns
The U.N. children's agency successfully evacuated two of 18 newborns from a North Gaza hospital amid Israeli military actions. The relocations were part of a larger humanitarian effort affected by the conflict. A ceasefire's implementation offers hope for further assistance and safe evacuations in the region.
Amidst intense military activities in Gaza, the U.N. children's agency, UNICEF, has managed to evacuate two newborns to safety further south, reuniting them with their parents. The transfer, initially disrupted, took place Thursday after a ceasefire began easing tensions in the area.
UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires confirmed that while two infants have been moved, 16 more remain in incubators, awaiting transportation. He underscored hope that the ceasefire will expedite further evacuations. The Israeli military, through COGAT, has expressed willingness to coordinate with aid agencies for humanitarian operations.
COGAT confirmed its collaboration with UNICEF in the ongoing efforts, despite initial claims that Israeli actions halted operations. With a full cooperation pledge, Israel aims to enable vital humanitarian aid flows into Gaza amid the fragile ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Military Advises Gaza Residents on Safety Protocols
Israeli military says its forces have withdrawn to agreed deployment lines for first stage of Gaza ceasefire, reports AP.
Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time, reports AP.
Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares
Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception