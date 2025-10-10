Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management Plant
The army defused seven unexploded ordnance near a waste management plant in Kargil, Ladakh. The operation, led by the district magistrate and executed by the Forever in Operations Division, ensured safety by neutralizing the munitions and thoroughly sanitizing the area.
In an operation carried out on Friday, military forces successfully defused a total of seven unexploded ordnance near a solid waste management plant in Kargil district, Ladakh. The procedure was initiated following directions from the district magistrate, Rakesh Kumar.
The initial discovery was made by the municipal committee officials, who found the unexploded munitions near the facility. The district magistrate promptly informed the station commander of the 121 Brigade, enabling the Forever in Operations Division to swiftly respond.
The army's Sappers efficiently neutralized the ordinance and conducted a thorough sanitization of the area. During the course of this operation, six additional unexploded bombs were identified and safely demolished, ensuring the safety of the region.
