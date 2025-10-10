Left Menu

Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management Plant

The army defused seven unexploded ordnance near a waste management plant in Kargil, Ladakh. The operation, led by the district magistrate and executed by the Forever in Operations Division, ensured safety by neutralizing the munitions and thoroughly sanitizing the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kargil | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:02 IST
Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an operation carried out on Friday, military forces successfully defused a total of seven unexploded ordnance near a solid waste management plant in Kargil district, Ladakh. The procedure was initiated following directions from the district magistrate, Rakesh Kumar.

The initial discovery was made by the municipal committee officials, who found the unexploded munitions near the facility. The district magistrate promptly informed the station commander of the 121 Brigade, enabling the Forever in Operations Division to swiftly respond.

The army's Sappers efficiently neutralized the ordinance and conducted a thorough sanitization of the area. During the course of this operation, six additional unexploded bombs were identified and safely demolished, ensuring the safety of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

 Pakistan
2
Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

 India
3
White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

 Global
4
Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025