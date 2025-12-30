Escalation in Yemen: Saudi Arabia Bombs Mukalla Amid UAE-Linked Tensions
Saudi Arabia launched an airstrike on Yemen’s Mukalla port city, alleging arms delivery to separatist forces from the UAE. This action intensifies Saudi-UAE tensions amidst competing interests in Yemen's conflict. Yemen's anti-Houthi coalition declared a state of emergency, demanding UAE forces vacate within 24 hours and banning crossings.
On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia initiated airstrikes on the Yemeni port city of Mukalla, citing the arrival of weapons from the UAE destined for separatists in the region. This move signifies an escalation in the ongoing tension between the Saudi kingdom and Emirati-backed forces.
Amidst this backdrop, Yemen's anti-Houthi forces declared a state of emergency, severing ties with the UAE and insisting on the immediate evacuation of Emirati forces from their territories within a day, along with a temporary border lockdown.
The airstrike, targeting vessels linked to military supplies for the Southern Transitional Council, reflects growing discord between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, compounding their regional disputes and altering dynamics within the intricate landscape of Yemen's prolonged conflict.
