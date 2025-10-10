Gun Violence Strikes Ahmadi Place of Worship Amid Rising Tensions

In a chilling manifestation of rising religious tensions, a gunman opened fire on an Ahmadi worship place in Pakistan's Punjab province, leaving six members of the minority community injured on Friday. The attack unfolded during Friday prayers at Rabwah's Baitul Mahdi, the community's headquarters located about 170 kilometers from Lahore.

According to police, a lone attacker approached the entrance of the Ahmadiyya center and fired at the volunteer guards. The attacker was killed by one of the guards, but not before inflicting injuries on six Ahmadis. Authorities have begun an investigation into the assailant's potential links to radical groups.

Aamir Mahmood, representing Jamaat Ahmadiyya Pakistan, denounced the attack as an offshoot of incessant hate campaigns and propaganda against Ahmadis. He called for swift justice and reiterated the need for Pakistan to dismantle networks encouraging violence against the community. With legal barriers deeming them non-Muslims, Ahmadis face persistent discrimination and threats across the nation.

