Burkina Faso Firmly Rejects U.S. Deportation Proposal

Burkina Faso has declined a U.S. proposal to accept foreign nationals deported from the U.S., amidst President Trump's immigration crackdown. Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore emphasized the nation's stance against becoming a deportation hub, highlighting recent visa policy changes and its strained relations with Western powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:42 IST
Burkina Faso has rejected a proposal by the United States to accept foreign nationals being deported as part of President Donald Trump's immigration clampdown.

The foreign minister, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore, dismissed the proposal, characterizing it as indecent, and reaffirmed Burkina Faso's decision to lift visa fees for Africans.

The country's relationship with the West, particularly the U.S., remains tense as the junta aligns more closely with Russia, leading to a temporary halt in U.S. visa services in Burkina Faso.

