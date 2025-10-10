Left Menu

Alleged Suicide Sparks Controversy: Top Bureaucratic Involvement in IPS Officer Tragedy

The family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide, is demanding justice and transparency in the investigation. His wife, Amneet P Kumar, has questioned the incomplete information in the FIR and called for amendments. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing case, the family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life, is seeking justice by resisting a post-mortem amid questions surrounding the FIR. Amneet P Kumar, his wife and a senior IAS officer, claims inaccuracies in the FIR, demanding it reflect the true names of the accused.

To address the concerns swiftly, Chandigarh Police constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team, led by IG Pushpendra Kumar, aiming to deliver an unbiased and thorough investigation. The deceased officer named several senior colleagues in a 'final note' accusing them of harassment, prompting widespread public and political attention.

In light of these allegations, Congress MPs and other officials have called for judicial and Supreme Court-monitored inquiries. The incident has seen high-profile politicians and organizations express their condolences and urge that justice be firmly pursued. Meanwhile, the grieving family refuses post-mortem proceedings until their demands for accurate investigations and justice are fulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

