Alleged Suicide Sparks Controversy: Top Bureaucratic Involvement in IPS Officer Tragedy
The family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide, is demanding justice and transparency in the investigation. His wife, Amneet P Kumar, has questioned the incomplete information in the FIR and called for amendments. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the matter.
- Country:
- India
In a developing case, the family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life, is seeking justice by resisting a post-mortem amid questions surrounding the FIR. Amneet P Kumar, his wife and a senior IAS officer, claims inaccuracies in the FIR, demanding it reflect the true names of the accused.
To address the concerns swiftly, Chandigarh Police constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team, led by IG Pushpendra Kumar, aiming to deliver an unbiased and thorough investigation. The deceased officer named several senior colleagues in a 'final note' accusing them of harassment, prompting widespread public and political attention.
In light of these allegations, Congress MPs and other officials have called for judicial and Supreme Court-monitored inquiries. The incident has seen high-profile politicians and organizations express their condolences and urge that justice be firmly pursued. Meanwhile, the grieving family refuses post-mortem proceedings until their demands for accurate investigations and justice are fulfilled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chandigarh Police Launch SIT Probe into IPS Officer's Mysterious Death
Nvidia Explores New Taiwan Sites as Headquarters Plan Hits Snag
Chandigarh Police constitutes six-member SIT to investigate 'suicide' case of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar.
Chandigarh Police Forms SIT for High-Profile Investigation
Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Death