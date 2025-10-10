Senior Officer's Custody Sparks Legal Drama in Kashmir
A senior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services officer, Mohammad Rouf Rehman, has been placed in judicial custody for failing to comply with a court order. The court previously expressed disappointment over Rehman's non-response to a notice related to compensation payment in a Lok Adalat case.
A senior government officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has been remanded to judicial custody for failing to adhere to a court order. The decision, made by the sub-judge Feroz Ahmad Khan's court, involves Mohammad Rouf Rehman, an administrative officer and CEO of Verinag Development Authority.
Rehman is to remain detained until October 15, 2025, following a petition by Hamidullah Bawani concerning unpaid compensation from a Lok Adalat ruling. The officer had not responded to an earlier court-issued show cause notice, intensifying legal consequences.
Detained at Kehribal district jail, Rehman underwent a medical examination and was later recommended for specialized treatment at a local medical facility, under police escort.
