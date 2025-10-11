Tragedy Strikes: Debt-Ridden Man's Demise Highlights Heavy Burden

A 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after allegedly consuming poison in a disturbing incident tied to financial distress. Identified as Jagdish Prajapat from Kota, Rajasthan, he died during treatment at MBS Hospital.

The tragedy unfolded after Prajapat reportedly ingested a toxic substance at his home, possibly driven by significant debt and agricultural losses sustained due to heavy rains. He ran a small tea-stall and rented land for farming, which added to his financial pressures.

Prajapat's family opted out of legal procedures, prompting police to release the body for last rites. This case sheds light on the mounting economic hardships faced by many in the region.