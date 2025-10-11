Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Debt-Ridden Man's Demise Highlights Heavy Burden

A 50-year-old man from Kota, Rajasthan, died following an attempted suicide linked to financial strains. This incident underscores the dire challenges faced due to crop losses and debt. The deceased's family declined legal proceedings, and authorities transferred the body for final rites, highlighting personal and systemic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 11-10-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 00:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after allegedly consuming poison in a disturbing incident tied to financial distress. Identified as Jagdish Prajapat from Kota, Rajasthan, he died during treatment at MBS Hospital.

The tragedy unfolded after Prajapat reportedly ingested a toxic substance at his home, possibly driven by significant debt and agricultural losses sustained due to heavy rains. He ran a small tea-stall and rented land for farming, which added to his financial pressures.

Prajapat's family opted out of legal procedures, prompting police to release the body for last rites. This case sheds light on the mounting economic hardships faced by many in the region.

