U.S. Defense Department Launches New Counter-Narcotics Task Force

The U.S. Defense Department is forming a new counter-narcotics joint task force within the Southern Command to target drug-trafficking boats. Announced by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, the initiative aims to prevent drugs from reaching U.S. shores, covering 31 countries in South and Central America and the Caribbean.

Updated: 11-10-2025 02:17 IST
U.S. Defense Department Launches New Counter-Narcotics Task Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Defense Department is intensifying its fight against drug trafficking by establishing a new counter-narcotics joint task force within the Southern Command's jurisdiction. Targeting boats suspected of carrying drugs, this initiative aims to bolster security across the region.

Announced on Friday by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, the task force is a response to ongoing drug trafficking threats that impact the United States. The objective is to intercept and stop drug shipments before they reach American shores.

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which covers 31 countries in South and Central America and the Caribbean, will oversee the operation. Hegseth emphasized this clear warning to drug traffickers via social media platform X: "If you traffic drugs toward our shores, we will stop you cold."

(With inputs from agencies.)

