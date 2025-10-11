Left Menu

North Korea Showcases Hwasong-20 ICBM in Spectacular Military Parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showcased the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile during a military parade marking the Workers' Party's 80th anniversary. International dignitaries, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russia's Dmitry Medvedev, attended. The missile signifies North Korea's advanced nuclear capabilities, yet guidance and re-entry challenges persist.

Updated: 11-10-2025 07:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grand display of military might, North Korea led by Kim Jong Un unveiled the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile during a parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party, state media KCNA reported.

International figures, including China's Premier Li Qiang and Russia's Dmitry Medvedev, witnessed the spectacle. The Hwasong-20, declared by KCNA as North Korea's "strongest nuclear strategic weapon," highlights the nation's ambitions to reach the U.S. mainland despite ongoing concerns over its definitive targeting abilities and warhead durability upon re-entry.

Kim also expressed interest in bolstering ties with Russia, praising North Korean troops engaged in overseas operations, particularly in support of Russia's Ukraine campaign. Further collaborations with Russia are anticipated to align with mutual goals, as confirmed by discussions between Kim and Medvedev during the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

