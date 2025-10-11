North Korea Showcases Hwasong-20 ICBM in Spectacular Military Parade

In a grand display of military might, North Korea led by Kim Jong Un unveiled the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile during a parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party, state media KCNA reported.

International figures, including China's Premier Li Qiang and Russia's Dmitry Medvedev, witnessed the spectacle. The Hwasong-20, declared by KCNA as North Korea's "strongest nuclear strategic weapon," highlights the nation's ambitions to reach the U.S. mainland despite ongoing concerns over its definitive targeting abilities and warhead durability upon re-entry.

Kim also expressed interest in bolstering ties with Russia, praising North Korean troops engaged in overseas operations, particularly in support of Russia's Ukraine campaign. Further collaborations with Russia are anticipated to align with mutual goals, as confirmed by discussions between Kim and Medvedev during the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)