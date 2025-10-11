Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honored two soldiers who lost their lives during counter-terror operations in Kokernag. The tribute took place at the Army's Chinar Corps headquarters as he laid wreaths on the coffins of Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, who succumbed to harsh weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:40 IST
Honoring Heroes: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers
In a solemn ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid tribute to two soldiers who perished battling severe weather during counter-terror operations in Kokernag, Anantnag.

At the Army's Chinar Corps headquarters in Srinagar, L-G Sinha laid floral wreaths on the coffins of Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, both of whom are celebrated for their ultimate sacrifice for the nation. The soldiers went missing earlier this week during a combing operation in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag.

Officials confirmed their bodies were recovered on consecutive days, with hypothermia suspected in their deaths. The valiant soldiers were part of an elite para unit engaged in an operation based on intel about terrorist hideouts in Ahlan Gadole. L-G Sinha lauded their exemplary courage, emphasizing the nation's eternal gratitude and solidarity with their grieving families.

