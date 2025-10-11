Medical Student's Harrowing Experience in Durgapur

A shocking incident has surfaced in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, where an Odisha-based medical student was allegedly raped by unidentified men. The tragic event unfolded outside her Durgapur college campus on Friday night.

According to police sources, the second-year student was attacked while she was out for dinner with a friend. Her family, having traveled from Jaleswar, Odisha, has filed a formal complaint. The student remains hospitalized, recovering from her ordeal.

The victim's distraught parents told reporters about receiving a distressing call from their daughter's friends, leading them to Durgapur. The family accused the college of negligence despite its strong academic reputation and called for swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)