Tragic Loss in the Battle Against Insurgency: CRPF Officer Falls in Line of Duty

In a tragic turn of events, CRPF head constable Mahendra Laskar succumbed to injuries sustained in two separate IED explosions in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, which occurred during the CPI (Maoist)'s 'resistance week'. He was receiving treatment in a hospital in Rourkela, Odisha.

Alongside Laskar, an inspector and an assistant sub-inspector were also injured in the explosions, which took place in Saranda forest's Babudih area under Jaraikela Police Station's jurisdiction. Both are currently undergoing medical treatment.

In response to the Maoist activities, the Jharkhand Police reinforced security efforts, deploying 12 CRPF battalions and 20 groups from the Jharkhand Armed Police and India Reserve Battalion to ensure peace across the state.

