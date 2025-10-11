Left Menu

Tragic Loss in the Battle Against Insurgency: CRPF Officer Falls in Line of Duty

Head constable Mahendra Laskar of the CRPF died after being injured in IED explosions in Jharkhand's Saranda forest, where Maoists planted explosives targeting security forces. Two other officers remain hospitalized. The incident occurred during the CPI (Maoist)'s 'resistance week', prompting a statewide security boost.

Chaibasa | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
In a tragic turn of events, CRPF head constable Mahendra Laskar succumbed to injuries sustained in two separate IED explosions in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, which occurred during the CPI (Maoist)'s 'resistance week'. He was receiving treatment in a hospital in Rourkela, Odisha.

Alongside Laskar, an inspector and an assistant sub-inspector were also injured in the explosions, which took place in Saranda forest's Babudih area under Jaraikela Police Station's jurisdiction. Both are currently undergoing medical treatment.

In response to the Maoist activities, the Jharkhand Police reinforced security efforts, deploying 12 CRPF battalions and 20 groups from the Jharkhand Armed Police and India Reserve Battalion to ensure peace across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

