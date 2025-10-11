Left Menu

Turmoil in Haryana Police: Allegations and Transfers

The Haryana government has transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Kumar accused senior officers of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment in a note. Kumar's family is demanding action against the implicated officers under abetment to suicide charges.

Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2025 13:29 IST
In a significant move, the Haryana government has reassigned Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya after the tragic death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Kumar, found dead at his Chandigarh residence, left behind a note that cited blatant caste-based discrimination and targeted harassment by senior officers.

The official transfer comes amid mounting pressure from Kumar's family, calling for justice and accountability from the state's police department. They specifically named eight senior officers, including Bijarniya and Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, holding them responsible for the alleged mental distress that led to Kumar's demise.

In response to the allegations, Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet Kumar, has filed a police complaint demanding the arrest of Kapur and Bijarniya under abetment to suicide and discrimination charges. The case has stirred significant unrest, with authorities yet to conduct Kumar's autopsy as the family seeks reconciliation.

