Turmoil in Haryana Police: Allegations and Transfers
The Haryana government has transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Kumar accused senior officers of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment in a note. Kumar's family is demanding action against the implicated officers under abetment to suicide charges.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Haryana government has reassigned Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya after the tragic death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Kumar, found dead at his Chandigarh residence, left behind a note that cited blatant caste-based discrimination and targeted harassment by senior officers.
The official transfer comes amid mounting pressure from Kumar's family, calling for justice and accountability from the state's police department. They specifically named eight senior officers, including Bijarniya and Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, holding them responsible for the alleged mental distress that led to Kumar's demise.
In response to the allegations, Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet Kumar, has filed a police complaint demanding the arrest of Kapur and Bijarniya under abetment to suicide and discrimination charges. The case has stirred significant unrest, with authorities yet to conduct Kumar's autopsy as the family seeks reconciliation.
ALSO READ
Scandal in High Point: A Legislator's Troubling Allegations
Suspension Sparks Allegations of Censorship in Indian Politics
Tragedy at the NDA: Cadet's Death Sparks Harassment Allegations
Tragedy at NDA: Cadet's Death Sparks Allegations of Harassment
Tragic Unveiling: Caste-Based Harassment Allegations by Late IPS Officer