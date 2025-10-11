Left Menu

CoBRA Commando Injured in Naxal IED Explosion in Chhattisgarh

A CoBRA unit commando of the Central Reserve Police Force was injured following an IED explosion in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, reportedly planted by Naxalites. The incident occurred during an area domination operation in a forest, with the commando now in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 11-10-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 13:47 IST
A CoBRA commando from the Central Reserve Police Force has sustained injuries after an IED, allegedly planted by Naxalites, exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, according to police reports.

The blast took place as a team from the elite 206th battalion of CoBRA was conducting an area domination exercise from its Pujari Kanker camp, under the Usoor police station area, an official confirmed. The explosive device detonated while the team was securing a forested area, injuring a jawan who accidentally triggered the device.

The injured commando was quickly taken to a medical facility and is reportedly out of danger. Naxalites are known to place IEDs on roads and trails in the Bastar region, targeting security forces, with civilians also having been affected by such attacks in the past. Recently, a boy was injured by a similar device in the Gangaloor area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

