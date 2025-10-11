Left Menu

The Man Who 'Died' to Escape Justice: Virender Vimal's Extraordinary Evasion

Delhi Police apprehended Virender Vimal, who faked his own death using forged documents to evade multiple burglary and firearm charges. An MCD death certificate declared him deceased in 2021, halting court proceedings. However, police investigations revealed the hoax, leading to his arrest in Gorakhpur.

Updated: 11-10-2025 15:53 IST
A 35-year-old man has been apprehended by Delhi Police after attempting an extraordinary evasion of justice. Identified as Virender Vimal, he fabricated his death using forged documents to avoid facing trial for numerous charges, including burglary and illegal arms possession.

The accused, originally from Mungeshpur village in Delhi, managed to procure a fraudulent death certificate from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2021. This document falsely reported his death on August 24, 2021, thereby abating the court proceedings against him and the non-bailable warrants issued in his name.

Upon a recent re-investigation, discrepancies in the death record were discovered by the Delhi Police. Detailed digital tracking and field verification led to Vimal's capture in Gorakhpur. The police confirmed his identity through Crime Kundli and Facial Recognition System software, matching his latest image with past records, resulting in his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

