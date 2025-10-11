Justice Beyond Statistics: NALSA's Role in Eastern India's Progress

Justice Surya Kant emphasized the importance of measuring progress not just by GDP, but by justice and equality during the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) East Zone Regional Conference.

He highlighted challenges like poverty and child marriage in Eastern India, praising NALSA's role in providing legal aid and addressing social issues.

The conference underlined the need for coordinated efforts and technology to address disparities, reinforcing that justice must extend beyond geographical boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)