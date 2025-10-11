Left Menu

Justice Beyond Statistics: NALSA's Role in Eastern India's Progress

Justice Surya Kant highlighted the importance of justice, dignity, and equality as true markers of progress, beyond GDP and statistics. At the East Zone Regional Conference, he emphasized NALSA's crucial role as a bridge between law and life, particularly in addressing inequities in India's Eastern States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Surya Kant emphasized the importance of measuring progress not just by GDP, but by justice and equality during the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) East Zone Regional Conference.

He highlighted challenges like poverty and child marriage in Eastern India, praising NALSA's role in providing legal aid and addressing social issues.

The conference underlined the need for coordinated efforts and technology to address disparities, reinforcing that justice must extend beyond geographical boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

