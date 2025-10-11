Uttarakhand Recruitment Exam Cancelled Amid Leaked Paper Scandal
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) cancelled a graduate-level recruitment examination after allegations that the question paper was leaked. The examination attracted over one lakh candidates for 416 posts. The state government has recommended a CBI investigation following protests by the Uttarakhand Unemployed Union.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has cancelled a graduate-level recruitment examination in response to allegations of a leaked question paper, officials announced on Saturday.
Initially held on September 21, the examination aimed to fill 416 government department posts but has now been voided, leaving more than one lakh candidates in limbo.
The alleged leak, traced to Haridwar, triggered public outrage, prompting aspirants under the Uttarakhand Unemployed Union to protest and compel the state government to call for a CBI probe.
