Left Menu

Uttarakhand Recruitment Exam Cancelled Amid Leaked Paper Scandal

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) cancelled a graduate-level recruitment examination after allegations that the question paper was leaked. The examination attracted over one lakh candidates for 416 posts. The state government has recommended a CBI investigation following protests by the Uttarakhand Unemployed Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:15 IST
Uttarakhand Recruitment Exam Cancelled Amid Leaked Paper Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has cancelled a graduate-level recruitment examination in response to allegations of a leaked question paper, officials announced on Saturday.

Initially held on September 21, the examination aimed to fill 416 government department posts but has now been voided, leaving more than one lakh candidates in limbo.

The alleged leak, traced to Haridwar, triggered public outrage, prompting aspirants under the Uttarakhand Unemployed Union to protest and compel the state government to call for a CBI probe.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

 India
2
NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

 India
3
Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

 India
4
India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025