BSF Cadets Make History: New Recruits Take Oath in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra's Latur district, 339 new Border Security Force recruits took an oath of service at a ceremony held at the Subsidiary Training Centre. The event, featuring awards for outstanding performance, marked the end of 44 weeks of rigorous training, preparing cadets for deployment on India's borders.
In a significant event at the Border Security Force's Subsidiary Training Centre in Maharashtra's Latur district, 339 new recruits took their oath of service. The ceremony was conducted on the distinguished Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Parade Ground in Chakur.
Inspector General Vineet Kumar led the oath-taking while Constable Shiv Pratap Singh commanded the parade. Over a 44-week intensive training period, the cadets were prepared in areas such as physical fitness, weapon handling, and border management.
During the ceremony, several cadets were recognized for their outstanding achievements. Notably, Constable Shiv Pratap Singh earned multiple accolades, including a Gold Medal for Overall First. Inspector General Vineet Kumar reminded the cadets of their critical role in securing India's borders.
