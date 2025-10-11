Evacuee Property Land Scam Uncovered: High-Level Corruption in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has unveiled a significant land scam involving government officials and private parties, centering around evacuee properties in Srinagar. Prompting a criminal investigation, the case highlights the illegal exchange of valuable evacuee land left by those who moved to Pakistan during the 1947 Partition.

Senior Superintendent of Police Javid Hassan detailed the probe, revealing manipulations in land records and unauthorized transactions. The scam implicated Revenue and Custodian Department officials, who allegedly colluded with private individuals to unlawfully swap evacuee property on the lucrative Gupkar Road without mandatory clearances.

Document fornification and bypassing legal steps further indicated a deliberate conspiracy, aimed at illegally profiting a select few while inflicting financial losses on the state. The agency has filed a case, with expectations of arrests and departmental actions as investigations unfold.

