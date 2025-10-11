Tragic Loss of CRPF Head Constable in Jharkhand During Anti-Naxal Operation

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth paid their respects on Saturday to CRPF head constable Mahendra Laskar, who tragically lost his life in IED explosions in Jharkhand.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony took place at CRPF's 133 battalion headquarters in Ranchi, honoring the brave jawan. Laskar, originally from Assam, succumbed to injuries sustained during an anti-Naxal operation in West Singhbhum. His demise in Rourkela's hospital shocked the state.

Security has been intensified state-wide as the banned CPI (Maoist) observes resistance week. The Jharkhand Police deployed additional battalions amidst ongoing operations, highlighting the ongoing threat to security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)