Tragic Demise Sparks Demand for Justice in IPS Officer’s Case

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, has vowed to bring justice to the family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide at his residence. In an address to BJP workers, he asserted that no stone will be left unturned in probing the incident and ensuring accountability.

Puran Kumar, a high-ranking police officer, reportedly left behind an eight-page 'final note' implicating several senior officers in his decision to take his own life, citing 'systematic persecution'. His wife, Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer, has alleged intentional maltreatment by high-ranking officials which contributed to her husband's death.

In response to the public outcry and political pressure, the Chandigarh Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a comprehensive and timely investigation. This case has drawn sharp criticisms from opposition parties, demanding transparency and justice, while sparking debates over workplace harassment within the police forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)