Left Menu

Tragic Demise of IPS Officer Sparks Caste-Based Discrimination Outcry

The Haryana government has removed Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya amid allegations of abetting IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's suicide. Kumar's purported final note accused senior cops of caste-based discrimination. Despite political intervention, Kumar's family seeks justice, delaying the post-mortem. A special investigation team is probing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:17 IST
Tragic Demise of IPS Officer Sparks Caste-Based Discrimination Outcry
Narendra Bijarniya
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has reassigned Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya following allegations implicating him in the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Kumar's wife is pressing for accountability, asserting that he was driven to his death by blatant caste-based discrimination from officials including Bijarniya and Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur.

Prominent political and administrative figures have rallied to the support of Kumar's family, advocating for justice amidst claims of mental harassment and public humiliation. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured impartial action against those guilty, but urged opposition parties to refrain from politicizing the case.

As investigations proceed, Kumar's family has withheld consent for the post-mortem, demanding clarity and satisfaction over procedural handling. A special investigative team, led by an IG-rank officer, has been constituted to ensure a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death.

TRENDING

1
Campus Tragedy in West Bengal: Calls for Justice and Accountability

Campus Tragedy in West Bengal: Calls for Justice and Accountability

 India
2
Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

 India
3
Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

 India
4
Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025