Tragic Demise of IPS Officer Sparks Caste-Based Discrimination Outcry

The Haryana government has reassigned Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya following allegations implicating him in the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Kumar's wife is pressing for accountability, asserting that he was driven to his death by blatant caste-based discrimination from officials including Bijarniya and Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur.

Prominent political and administrative figures have rallied to the support of Kumar's family, advocating for justice amidst claims of mental harassment and public humiliation. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured impartial action against those guilty, but urged opposition parties to refrain from politicizing the case.

As investigations proceed, Kumar's family has withheld consent for the post-mortem, demanding clarity and satisfaction over procedural handling. A special investigative team, led by an IG-rank officer, has been constituted to ensure a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death.