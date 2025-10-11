BSF Trainees Ascend to Command: Debut of Drone Warfare

A total of 29 trainee officers, two of whom are women, were elevated to assistant commandants in the Border Security Force after a graduation parade held on Saturday.

The newly minted officers, previously subordinate officials, passed the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, signifying a significant career step within the 3-lakh personnel-strong force that protects India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

These officers underwent a rigorous 28-week training program at the BSF Officers' Training Academy in Tekanpur, which notably included the first-ever module on drone warfare, a skill honed from India's Operation Sindoor responses.