BSF Trainees Ascend to Command: Debut of Drone Warfare
Twenty-nine trainee officers, including two women, have been commissioned into the Border Security Force as assistant commandants. They completed a 28-week course, including a module on drone warfare. Academy Director Shamsher Singh commended the officers, highlighting the bravery shown during Operation Sindoor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tekanpur | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A total of 29 trainee officers, two of whom are women, were elevated to assistant commandants in the Border Security Force after a graduation parade held on Saturday.
The newly minted officers, previously subordinate officials, passed the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, signifying a significant career step within the 3-lakh personnel-strong force that protects India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
These officers underwent a rigorous 28-week training program at the BSF Officers' Training Academy in Tekanpur, which notably included the first-ever module on drone warfare, a skill honed from India's Operation Sindoor responses.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes Trump: Half-Century in Claims About Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Prowess
Air Power Precision: Operation Sindoor's Impact on National Defense
Tension at the Border: BSF's Latest Weapon Recovery near India-Pakistan Line
Operation Sindoor: A Triumph of Air Power and Precision