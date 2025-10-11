Delhi's Firecracker Dilemma: Balancing Tradition and Pollution

In response to the Supreme Court's reserved decision on lifting the ban on green firecrackers, the Delhi government is setting forth a comprehensive plan to ensure compliance with the court's directives, officials stated on Saturday.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed the government's readiness to implement measures swiftly should the top court relax its stance. He emphasized the importance of balancing public health with traditional celebrations.

The Supreme Court acknowledged the impracticality of an outright ban; meanwhile, the Delhi government's strategies, outlined in an affidavit, include awareness campaigns and enforcement protocols, demonstrating a proactive approach to mitigating pollution without compromising cultural festivities.