Delhi's Firecracker Dilemma: Balancing Tradition and Pollution
The Delhi government is preparing measures to comply with potential Supreme Court directives on the use of green firecrackers, following the court's deliberation on lifting the existing ban. The government aims to manage pollution while respecting festive traditions, with enforcement strategies and awareness campaigns on the ready.
- Country:
- India
In response to the Supreme Court's reserved decision on lifting the ban on green firecrackers, the Delhi government is setting forth a comprehensive plan to ensure compliance with the court's directives, officials stated on Saturday.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed the government's readiness to implement measures swiftly should the top court relax its stance. He emphasized the importance of balancing public health with traditional celebrations.
The Supreme Court acknowledged the impracticality of an outright ban; meanwhile, the Delhi government's strategies, outlined in an affidavit, include awareness campaigns and enforcement protocols, demonstrating a proactive approach to mitigating pollution without compromising cultural festivities.
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over NCP MLA's Diwali Remarks
Controversy Strikes NCP Over Remarks on Diwali Shopping
Heavenly Reflections: The Satellite Project Stirring Light Pollution Concerns Among Astronomers
Netflix to Premiere Heartwarming Diwali Drama 'Greater Kalesh'
Illuminate this Diwali with Sylvi's Timeless Luxury Watches