Delhi's Firecracker Dilemma: Balancing Tradition and Pollution

The Delhi government is preparing measures to comply with potential Supreme Court directives on the use of green firecrackers, following the court's deliberation on lifting the existing ban. The government aims to manage pollution while respecting festive traditions, with enforcement strategies and awareness campaigns on the ready.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the Supreme Court's reserved decision on lifting the ban on green firecrackers, the Delhi government is setting forth a comprehensive plan to ensure compliance with the court's directives, officials stated on Saturday.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed the government's readiness to implement measures swiftly should the top court relax its stance. He emphasized the importance of balancing public health with traditional celebrations.

The Supreme Court acknowledged the impracticality of an outright ban; meanwhile, the Delhi government's strategies, outlined in an affidavit, include awareness campaigns and enforcement protocols, demonstrating a proactive approach to mitigating pollution without compromising cultural festivities.

