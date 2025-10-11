Left Menu

High-Stakes Dialogue: Turkey-Syria Security Talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet with Syrian officials in Ankara to discuss security cooperation. Key Turkish and Syrian defense and intelligence officials will attend. The discussions follow a recent ceasefire between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government.

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to engage in talks with Syrian officials in Ankara on Sunday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The meeting will also include Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, alongside their Syrian counterparts. The agenda centers on enhancing security cooperation between the two nations.

This meeting follows a call from Fidan for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to abandon their "separatist agenda," after a ceasefire was announced between the group and Syria's government.

