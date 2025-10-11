High-Stakes Dialogue: Turkey-Syria Security Talks

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to engage in talks with Syrian officials in Ankara on Sunday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The meeting will also include Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, alongside their Syrian counterparts. The agenda centers on enhancing security cooperation between the two nations.

This meeting follows a call from Fidan for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to abandon their "separatist agenda," after a ceasefire was announced between the group and Syria's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)