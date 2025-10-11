Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: The Plight of a Haryana IPS Officer's Family

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide, and demands justice. Mann questions caste-based discrimination and urges the Centre and Haryana government for intervention, highlighting systemic issues and societal implications of caste prejudices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened with the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who reportedly took his own life, emphasizing the need for justice. He calls on the central and Haryana governments to address potential caste-based discrimination that may have contributed to the tragedy.

Mann brought attention to Kumar's final note, suggesting systemic harassment faced by Kumar. He stressed the importance of ensuring justice for the bereaved family and questioned whether societal and governmental structures tacitly allow such discrimination.

Furthermore, Mann, alongside AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, highlighted the broader issue of caste prejudice within India's civil services, urging immediate action against those culpable for discrimination and advocating for a fair and transparent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

