Crackdown in Udhampur: Drug Peddler's Assets Seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police intensified their crackdown on drug activities, seizing property worth over Rs 2 crore linked to alleged drug peddler Rafaqat in the Udhampur district.

The assets, located in Devika village, belonged to Rafaqat and his family and included three residential houses, two shops, and multiple vehicles.

The action is part of an ongoing investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, aligning with the police's zero-tolerance stance against the drug menace, emphasized their spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)