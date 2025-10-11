Left Menu

Crackdown in Udhampur: Drug Peddler's Assets Seized

Jammu and Kashmir Police seized over Rs 2 crore worth of property linked to alleged drug peddler Rafaqat in Udhampur. Properties, including homes, shops, and vehicles, were confiscated under the NDPS Act, underscoring the police's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:33 IST
Crackdown in Udhampur: Drug Peddler's Assets Seized
property
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police intensified their crackdown on drug activities, seizing property worth over Rs 2 crore linked to alleged drug peddler Rafaqat in the Udhampur district.

The assets, located in Devika village, belonged to Rafaqat and his family and included three residential houses, two shops, and multiple vehicles.

The action is part of an ongoing investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, aligning with the police's zero-tolerance stance against the drug menace, emphasized their spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru Bulls Dominate with Stellar Performance Against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengaluru Bulls Dominate with Stellar Performance Against Jaipur Pink Panthe...

 India
2
NCW Demands Justice for Odisha Student in Durgapur Assault Case

NCW Demands Justice for Odisha Student in Durgapur Assault Case

 India
3
A Diplomatic Gesture: Afghan Foreign Minister's Visit Highlights India-Afghanistan Ties

A Diplomatic Gesture: Afghan Foreign Minister's Visit Highlights India-Afgha...

 India
4
Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025