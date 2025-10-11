Watchman's Arrest in Thane Sparks Outrage After Incident with Teenage Girl
A 42-year-old watchman was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly inappropriately touching and forcibly hugging a teenage girl in a housing complex. The incident resulted in a viral video and charges under relevant laws, with ongoing investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In Thane district, Maharashtra, a watchman, aged 42, faces serious allegations following an incident involving a teenage girl in a housing complex.
The incident took place on a Friday afternoon in Kalyan, where the watchman allegedly committed inappropriate acts toward the girl in the building's lobby.
Residents quickly intervened, leading to the arrest of the accused by local police. The occurrence has drawn wide attention with a video circulating online. Authorities have filed charges under legal sections pertinent to sexual offenses, with a thorough investigation currently in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Watchman
- Thane
- arrest
- teenage girl
- Maharashtra
- incident
- viral video
- POCSO
- investigation
- legal action
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Level Coordination Among Police and Government after Durgapur Incident
Maharashtra Politics: Local Decisions and Alliance Dynamics
Ranchi DC Orders Probe into Viral Video of Minister's Son
Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Land Measurement Cases to 30 Days
Tragic Incident in Nashik: Child's Life Lost in Road Accident