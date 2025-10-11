Women Journalists Dispute: Darul Uloom Deoband Clarifies Controversy
Darul Uloom Deoband clarified that there were no restrictions against women journalists during Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit. A public event got canceled due to crowd control issues. Accusations of discrimination during the press conference in New Delhi are termed as propaganda.
- Country:
- India
The Darul Uloom Deoband has firmly denied any directives to exclude women journalists from covering Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit. According to spokesperson Ashraf Usmani, no such restrictions came from the minister's office.
The absence of women journalists at an earlier press conference in New Delhi sparked significant backlash, with claims of discrimination. The Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women Press Corps criticized it as unacceptable.
A planned event at Darul Uloom Deoband was canceled last minute due to overcrowding. Despite prior controversies, Usmani assured that female journalists were welcomed and their seating arrangements were duly made without any bias.
(With inputs from agencies.)
