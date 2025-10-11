Left Menu

Women Journalists Dispute: Darul Uloom Deoband Clarifies Controversy

Darul Uloom Deoband clarified that there were no restrictions against women journalists during Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit. A public event got canceled due to crowd control issues. Accusations of discrimination during the press conference in New Delhi are termed as propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:29 IST
Women Journalists Dispute: Darul Uloom Deoband Clarifies Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Darul Uloom Deoband has firmly denied any directives to exclude women journalists from covering Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit. According to spokesperson Ashraf Usmani, no such restrictions came from the minister's office.

The absence of women journalists at an earlier press conference in New Delhi sparked significant backlash, with claims of discrimination. The Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women Press Corps criticized it as unacceptable.

A planned event at Darul Uloom Deoband was canceled last minute due to overcrowding. Despite prior controversies, Usmani assured that female journalists were welcomed and their seating arrangements were duly made without any bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil Erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Resignation Standoff and No-Confidence Threats

Political Turmoil Erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Resignation Standoff and No-...

 Pakistan
2
Mbappé Out for World Cup Qualifier Due to Ankle Injury

Mbappé Out for World Cup Qualifier Due to Ankle Injury

 France
3
Justice Served: Four-Year Jail Term for Crime Against Child in Assam

Justice Served: Four-Year Jail Term for Crime Against Child in Assam

 India
4
Uttarakhand Celebrates International Girl Child Day with Empowerment Initiatives

Uttarakhand Celebrates International Girl Child Day with Empowerment Initiat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025