Crackdown on Christianity: Underground Church Leaders Detained in China
Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri of Zion Church, one of China's largest unregistered churches, was detained alongside other church leaders. The move marks an increasing crackdown on underground churches asserting religious freedom. Authorities deem online religious dissemination illegal, challenging independent Christian congregations growing post-COVID.
Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri, leader of the Zion Church, a prominent underground congregation in China, was detained at his home in Beihai, along with multiple other church leaders, by authorities. They are accused of illegally spreading religious content online.
This occurs amidst a broader crackdown on unregistered Christian gatherings under Xi Jinping's administration. Forced closures, destruction of religious symbols, and demands for allegiance to the Communist Party typify the measures aimed at integrating religious practices with state loyalty.
Zion Church's influence has surged post-COVID, increasing its membership despite government attempts to curb its activities. As Pastor Jin remains detained, his daughter Grace calls for his and others' release, emphasizing this clash with religious freedom enshrined in China's constitution.
