Crackdown on Christianity: Underground Church Leaders Detained in China

Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri, leader of the Zion Church, a prominent underground congregation in China, was detained at his home in Beihai, along with multiple other church leaders, by authorities. They are accused of illegally spreading religious content online.

This occurs amidst a broader crackdown on unregistered Christian gatherings under Xi Jinping's administration. Forced closures, destruction of religious symbols, and demands for allegiance to the Communist Party typify the measures aimed at integrating religious practices with state loyalty.

Zion Church's influence has surged post-COVID, increasing its membership despite government attempts to curb its activities. As Pastor Jin remains detained, his daughter Grace calls for his and others' release, emphasizing this clash with religious freedom enshrined in China's constitution.