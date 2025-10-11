Left Menu

Tragic Conflict: Teacher's Life Cut Short Over Monetary Dispute

A teacher in Maharashtra's Latur was tragically killed by a 22-year-old man during a monetary dispute. The accused, Aashu Pandit Shinde, was quickly apprehended. The incident occurred after an argument escalated, leading to the fatal stabbing of teacher Rameshwar Baburao Biradar. Immediate medical aid proved futile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A teacher in Maharashtra's Latur met a tragic end following a violent altercation over money. Rameshwar Baburao Biradar, aged 32, was fatally stabbed by Aashu Pandit Shinde, 22, near the city's Marwadi crematorium.

The incident unfolded when Biradar, who was employed as a contractual teacher in Pandharpur-Gurdhal, visited Latur for personal reasons. An argument over financial matters between Biradar and Shinde escalated to violence.

After the attack, local residents rushed Biradar to the Government Medical College, where he was pronounced dead. The accused was apprehended within two hours of the murder, according to local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

