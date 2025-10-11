Uttarakhand’s Strategic Vigilance: Strengthening Borders through Cooperation

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, highlighted Uttarakhand's critical strategic importance due to its borders with China and Nepal. Addressing ex-servicemen, he noted the peaceful nature of Uttarakhand's China border but emphasized remaining vigilant due to ongoing differences around the Line of Control.

In his address, General Chauhan called on the local populace, especially those in border areas, to play an active role in security measures. He encouraged veterans to act as the 'eyes' for the military, suggesting their vigilance strengthens overall border security.

Furthermore, to support border communities and military operations, Chauhan announced a supply extension from cooperative societies to provide rations to the army, thereby boosting local economies and ensuring efficient supply lines to the border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)