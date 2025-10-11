Protests Erupt Over IPS Officer's Suicide and Attack on Chief Justice

Congress leaders held a protest on Saturday, decrying both the suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and an attempted shoe attack against Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during Supreme Court proceedings.

The protestors, led by Gurugram Congress SC Cell vice-president Anil Dhanak, called for a comprehensive investigation into the woeful circumstances surrounding the officer's death. They also demanded stringent action against those responsible for these alarming events, as stated by the party.

Placards with slogans such as 'Insult to CJI: Insult to India' were brandished as the group voiced their concerns about caste discrimination and the current political climate, urging for justice on behalf of Dalit communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)