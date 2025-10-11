Left Menu

Justice Served: Four-Year Jail Term for Crime Against Child in Assam

A man was sentenced to four years in prison for the 2019 rape of a nine-year-old girl in Assam's Kamrup district. The court also imposed a Rs 2,000 fine and directed financial aid to the victim. The judgment was made under IPC and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:01 IST
Justice Served: Four-Year Jail Term for Crime Against Child in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant court ruling in Assam's Kamrup district saw a man sentenced to four years in prison for the appalling crime of raping a nine-year-old girl in 2019.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mukul Chetia delivered the verdict, emphasizing the gravity of the crime, which took place while the child was alone at home. The convicted individual was from the same village as the victim, adding to the heinous nature of the incident.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict, with a stipulation of additional jail time for non-payment. Recognizing the victim's suffering, the court also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance under the IPC and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Activist Alleges Political Involvement in Attack, Demands Investigation

Activist Alleges Political Involvement in Attack, Demands Investigation

 India
2
Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

 India
3
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
4
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025