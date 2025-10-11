Justice Served: Four-Year Jail Term for Crime Against Child in Assam
A man was sentenced to four years in prison for the 2019 rape of a nine-year-old girl in Assam's Kamrup district. The court also imposed a Rs 2,000 fine and directed financial aid to the victim. The judgment was made under IPC and POCSO Act.
A significant court ruling in Assam's Kamrup district saw a man sentenced to four years in prison for the appalling crime of raping a nine-year-old girl in 2019.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Mukul Chetia delivered the verdict, emphasizing the gravity of the crime, which took place while the child was alone at home. The convicted individual was from the same village as the victim, adding to the heinous nature of the incident.
In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict, with a stipulation of additional jail time for non-payment. Recognizing the victim's suffering, the court also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance under the IPC and POCSO Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
