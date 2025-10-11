Kerala High Court Verdict Restores Munambam Land Rights

In a significant development, the Kerala High Court has invalidated the Waqf Board's notification marking Munambam land as waqf, calling it a 'land grabbing tactic.' The Kerala Congress (M) swiftly welcomed the ruling, applauding the decision as a victory for the people of Munambam.

Tomy K Thomas, General Secretary of Kerala Congress (M), expressed his satisfaction with the verdict, emphasizing the need to restore the revenue rights of Munambam residents. He urged the immediate acceptance of land tax from bona fide landowners.

The court's judgment highlighted procedural delays by the Waqf Board, ruling its notification 'non-enforceable.' Residents of Cherai and Munambam districts have long contested the Board's claims, citing their registered deeds and tax receipts as evidence of legitimate ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)