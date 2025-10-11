Punjab Police Disrupts Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling with Arrests
The Punjab Police's counter-intelligence wing has dismantled a weapon-smuggling operation linked to Pakistan, arresting three operatives and seizing eight pistols. The accused worked under a Pakistan-based arms smuggler who used drones to drop weapons. The arrests aim to curb criminal activity in Punjab.
The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border weapon-smuggling module with Pakistani links, announced the counter-intelligence wing in Amritsar. Three operatives of this module were arrested, with eight sophisticated pistols confiscated.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav identified the arrested individuals as Mahesh alias Ashu Masih, Angrej Singh, and Arshdeep Singh, highlighting their involvement under the influence of a Pakistan-based smuggler utilizing drones for weapon delivery.
The operation aims to curtail the supply of arms to gangsters and halt their criminal operations within Punjab. Further investigations are ongoing to dismantle the entire network involved, according to the police.
