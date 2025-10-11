Left Menu

Suo Motu Inquiry Launched Into IPS Officer's Tragic Demise

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has initiated a suo motu inquiry into the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The commission is seeking a detailed report on the incident from Chandigarh DGP, amid accusations of caste-based harassment implicated in Kumar's 'final note'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:20 IST
In a significant development, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has launched a suo motu inquiry into the tragic death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The commission, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, has sought an exhaustive report from the Chandigarh DGP.

The officer's 'final note', which names several senior police officials, accuses them of caste-based discrimination and harassment. This has prompted widespread calls for a thorough investigation amid heightened scrutiny. The Chairman, Jasvir Singh Garhi, emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, urging for immediate action on the matter.

In response, the Chandigarh Police has swiftly constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a comprehensive inquiry. Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, is actively seeking amendments to the FIR to ensure all accused are appropriately named, asserting the necessity for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

