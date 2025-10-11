Major Bust: Fake Currency Racket Dismantled in Kamareddy
Police in Kamareddy district, Telangana uncovered a large counterfeit currency network and arrested eight members of an inter-state gang. The investigation started following a liquor shop cashier's report of fake Rs 500 notes. Police traced the network to West Bengal, seizing counterfeit currency worth Rs 3 lakh.
In a significant breakthrough, police in Kamareddy district, Telangana successfully dismantled a fake currency racket, apprehending eight suspects from a 12-member inter-state team on Saturday.
The Superintendent of Police, M Rajesh Chandra, spearheaded the operation by forming special teams that coordinated across states, including Bihar and West Bengal. The investigation was initiated after a liquor shop cashier reported suspicious Rs 500 notes on September 24.
Authorities tracked down the source to a contact in West Bengal linked to the counterfeit network. As a result, police seized over Rs 3 lakh in fake currency and Rs 15,300 in genuine currency from the arrested individuals. Officers are actively pursuing the remaining suspects to bring them to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
