Major Bust: Fake Currency Racket Dismantled in Kamareddy

In a significant breakthrough, police in Kamareddy district, Telangana successfully dismantled a fake currency racket, apprehending eight suspects from a 12-member inter-state team on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police, M Rajesh Chandra, spearheaded the operation by forming special teams that coordinated across states, including Bihar and West Bengal. The investigation was initiated after a liquor shop cashier reported suspicious Rs 500 notes on September 24.

Authorities tracked down the source to a contact in West Bengal linked to the counterfeit network. As a result, police seized over Rs 3 lakh in fake currency and Rs 15,300 in genuine currency from the arrested individuals. Officers are actively pursuing the remaining suspects to bring them to justice.

