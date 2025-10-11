Left Menu

Major Bust: Fake Currency Racket Dismantled in Kamareddy

Police in Kamareddy district, Telangana uncovered a large counterfeit currency network and arrested eight members of an inter-state gang. The investigation started following a liquor shop cashier's report of fake Rs 500 notes. Police traced the network to West Bengal, seizing counterfeit currency worth Rs 3 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:46 IST
Major Bust: Fake Currency Racket Dismantled in Kamareddy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Kamareddy district, Telangana successfully dismantled a fake currency racket, apprehending eight suspects from a 12-member inter-state team on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police, M Rajesh Chandra, spearheaded the operation by forming special teams that coordinated across states, including Bihar and West Bengal. The investigation was initiated after a liquor shop cashier reported suspicious Rs 500 notes on September 24.

Authorities tracked down the source to a contact in West Bengal linked to the counterfeit network. As a result, police seized over Rs 3 lakh in fake currency and Rs 15,300 in genuine currency from the arrested individuals. Officers are actively pursuing the remaining suspects to bring them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

 India
2
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
3
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global
4
Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025