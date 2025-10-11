DRI Cracks Down on Gold Smuggling Syndicate
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted a gold smuggling ring at Mumbai airport, seizing gold worth Rs 12.58 crore. Thirteen individuals, including airport staff, were arrested. The syndicate used transit passengers to smuggle gold concealed within their bodies. The operation extended from Dubai to Singapore, Bangkok, and Dhaka.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made a significant breakthrough at Mumbai airport by dismantling a gold smuggling syndicate. The operation, aptly named 'Operation Golden Sweep', led to the seizure of gold valued at Rs 12.58 crore.
In a detailed operation, DRI officials arrested 13 individuals, including airport staff, who were implicated in the smuggling activities. Among those detained were two Bangladeshi and six Sri Lankan nationals, along with airport personnel and handlers.
The smugglers employed transit passengers traveling via Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, and Dhaka to clandestinely transport gold in egg-shaped capsules concealed within their bodies. These passengers would hand over the contraband to complicit airport employees for distribution outside airport boundaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Operation Golden Sweep: DRI Busts Major Gold Smuggling Syndicate