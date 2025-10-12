Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Pakistan Summons Afghan Ambassador

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan called in the Afghan ambassador on Saturday to express strong reservations over a joint statement issued by India and Afghanistan following a meeting in New Delhi.

The visit of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India coincided with the statement, which Pakistan criticized for referring to Jammu and Kashmir as part of India, a stance Pakistan claims violates UN resolutions.

Pakistan, highlighting its long-standing hospitality, emphasized its right to regulate foreign nationals, urging unauthorized Afghan residents to return home while continuing to pursue economic cooperation between the two nations.