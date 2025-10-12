Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite in Sharm el-Sheikh for Gaza Peace Summit

An international summit is set to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, gathering over 20 global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump. The main goal of the summit is to finalize an agreement to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as confirmed by an Egyptian presidential spokesperson.

In an effort to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza, Egypt will host a significant international summit this Monday.

The event, set in the picturesque Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, will draw more than 20 world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, according to an announcement by an Egyptian presidential spokesperson on Saturday.

The summit aims to formalize an agreement intended to cease hostilities in the war-torn region, underscoring its importance on the global stage.

