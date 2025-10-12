Left Menu

Clash Over National Guard Deployment Highlights Tensions Between Federal and State Authorities

Federal attempts to deploy the National Guard in various U.S. cities, including Memphis, have sparked legal and political controversy. While Tennessee Governor Bill Lee supports deployment, Illinois and Oregon courts have blocked federal efforts, leading to ongoing disputes over state sovereignty and federal law compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Memphis | Updated: 12-10-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 07:43 IST
Clash Over National Guard Deployment Highlights Tensions Between Federal and State Authorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration's strategy to deploy the National Guard in cities like Chicago and Portland has been thwarted by judicial intervention, yet troops patrol Memphis under Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's approval.

Federal and local tensions escalate as courts in Illinois and Oregon block deployments, citing violations of state rights and constitutional amendments.

In Memphis, the task force operates with federal agency support, leading to arrests and citations, while Illinois senators face restricted access to an ICE facility, underscoring the political conflict surrounding these operations.

TRENDING

1
Kenya's Lilian Kasait Rengeruk clinches women's title at Delhi Half Marathon.

Kenya's Lilian Kasait Rengeruk clinches women's title at Delhi Half Marathon...

 Global
2
The Pain and Perseverance of Tiger Woods: A Chronology of Injuries and Surgeries

The Pain and Perseverance of Tiger Woods: A Chronology of Injuries and Surge...

 Global
3
China's Rare Earths Standoff

China's Rare Earths Standoff

 China
4
Kenyan Runners Matata and Rengeruk Triumph at Delhi Half Marathon

Kenyan Runners Matata and Rengeruk Triumph at Delhi Half Marathon

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025