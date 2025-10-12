Clash Over National Guard Deployment Highlights Tensions Between Federal and State Authorities

The Trump administration's strategy to deploy the National Guard in cities like Chicago and Portland has been thwarted by judicial intervention, yet troops patrol Memphis under Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's approval.

Federal and local tensions escalate as courts in Illinois and Oregon block deployments, citing violations of state rights and constitutional amendments.

In Memphis, the task force operates with federal agency support, leading to arrests and citations, while Illinois senators face restricted access to an ICE facility, underscoring the political conflict surrounding these operations.