Clash Over National Guard Deployment Highlights Tensions Between Federal and State Authorities
Federal attempts to deploy the National Guard in various U.S. cities, including Memphis, have sparked legal and political controversy. While Tennessee Governor Bill Lee supports deployment, Illinois and Oregon courts have blocked federal efforts, leading to ongoing disputes over state sovereignty and federal law compliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Memphis | Updated: 12-10-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 07:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration's strategy to deploy the National Guard in cities like Chicago and Portland has been thwarted by judicial intervention, yet troops patrol Memphis under Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's approval.
Federal and local tensions escalate as courts in Illinois and Oregon block deployments, citing violations of state rights and constitutional amendments.
In Memphis, the task force operates with federal agency support, leading to arrests and citations, while Illinois senators face restricted access to an ICE facility, underscoring the political conflict surrounding these operations.
- READ MORE ON:
- National Guard
- Trump
- Memphis
- deployment
- Illinois
- Oregon
- federal
- state
- law
- controversy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Illinois National Guard Deployment Halted Amid Legal Controversy
Trump's Troop Payment Amidst Federal Shutdown: A Call to Action
Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Illinois
Shutdown Shocker: Layoffs and Delays Strike US Amid Federal Furlough
Federal Workforce in Turmoil: Mass Firings Accelerate Shutdown Tensions